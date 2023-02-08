Hanwood Wanderers enter what could be a crucial part of the season if they want to stay within reach of the second chance when the first-grade finals series gets underway.
This weekend will see the Wanderers take on a Coro Cougars side who have welcomed back two key components into their side.
Both Haydn Pascoe and Dean Bennett returned to the Cougars side, who came away with a commanding victory over Leagues, but neither was needed to make a large impact as their side easily chased down the small Panthers total.
For the Hanwood side, it will be a weekend where a victory would take on extra incentive.
There will be a small gathering of former players as they hold a reunion for their 40, 30 and 25-year premiership sides during their clash with the Cougars and will want to get the celebrations off to a strong start.
With this being the first of their last two 50-over games this season, it is almost imperative that the Wanderers are able to pick up points this weekend if they are to have any chance of staying in the hunt for a second chance when finals roll around.
The difficulty with the last is that their final two 10-point games will come against the sides that are ahead of them on the ladder, this weekend against Coro and then Leagues next weekend.
For the Cougars, after picking up a bonus point win over the Panthers last weekend, a win this weekend would see the Coro side able to take the top spot with a win regardless of the Leagues result against Exies Diggers.
First ball will be delivered at 1pm on Saturday at Graham McGann Oval.
Saturday February 11
First Grade (1pm start)
50-Over: Hanwood Wanderers v Coro Cougars at Graham McGann Oval - Richie Alvaro and Joe Catanzariti
40-Over: Exies Diggers v Leagues Panthers at Exies No 2 - Glen Bock and Garry Tucker
Second Grade (1pm start, 40 overs)
Exies Eagles v Coro Cougars at Jubilee Oval - Mike Culgan and David Williams
Exies Diggers v Hanwood Wanderers at Collina - Brenton Harrison
Coly Nomads v Leagues Panthers at Coleambally - David Single
