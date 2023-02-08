Four MIA women have had their volunteerism recognised as part of the state government's Hidden Treasures program.
Former Griffith woman and this year's Citizen of the Year, Sister Patricia Johnson, Griffith Elders agronomist Emily May, long-time Coleambally volunteer Sue Inglis and Rankins Spring's all-rounder Penny Black have been highlighted among the states finest contributors to their respective communities.
Hidden Treasures acknowledges the important volunteer roles women play in rural communities, and is a public tribute to those who give their time and energy to help others.
A relative newcomer to Griffith, agronomist Emily May was nominated for her work in the Action for Agriculture project, a volunteer organsiation which visits school's predominately in urban areas. The focus of the project is to teach young people about farming and pathways into the industry.
Volunteers come from all sectors in agriculture, such as wool, fisheries and horticulture.
"It's about showing them there are ways to make a career in the field and that you don't necessarily have to grow up on a farm to do that," Ms May said.
She herself is an example of this, having been raised in Sydney's Hawkesbury area before studying at Armadale and later becoming part of an agronomy graduate program with Elders.
She was nominated by her mentor and CEO of Action for Agriculture, Lynn Strong, and says she was not expecting to be named a 'hidden treasure'.
"Opening the letter box and discovering that I had been successful was like a hidden treasure in itself," Ms May said.
"I do this for the love of it and I don't expect recognition or accolades. The caliber of the names on the list is astounding and to be included is amazing."
Coleambally's Sue Inglis has a long resume of volunteerism in her town, having spent 11 years with the CWA at both a state, branch and group level, which includes holding the presidential and secretariat role at one time or another.
She also served 11 years as chairperson of Coleambally's Cypress View Lodge and is a regular volunteer at the Darlington Point Anglican Op shop.
She was nominated by the Coleambally Lions Club.
"It's a great feeling," she said.
"I don't do it to receive acknowledgement, I just like to do it to help the community. It's nice to be noticed," she said.
Citizen of the Year, Sister Patricia Johnson, said it was wonderful to yet again be recognised for her work and to be to be ranked among so many hard working women across NSW.
Ms Johnson was nominated by the Griffith Women on Fire for her work within that organisation.
Although now having relocated to Canberra, she said such recognition is always a reminder of how special the Griffith community is.
"To receive this shortly after my Australia Day award is just incredible, and I thank the Griffith Women on Fire committee for their nomination," she said.
"I'm particularly moved to be included among others who have done such good things. That's because there are so many good things being done by good people not only in this state but right across Australia.
"It feels fantastic to be included among the state's Hidden Treasure," she said.
Rankins Springs woman Penny Black was nominated by a fellow volunteer and friend for her tireless work in her community.
Like most in the town, Ms Black has been on countless committees and groups, beginning with the Wandering Wombats before progressed to the P&C and the Isolated Children's Parents Association (ICPA).
She also spent 20 years on the Rankin Springs Hall Committee.
"It's simply a part of living in Rankin Springs," she said.
"Most people and most of my friends have taken turns at serving as president, secretary and the like on various groups and committees. You take your turn when it comes up.
"I was very surprised and flattered. I'm quite humbled and it's nice to be nominated. We all help each other in the town to keep things going and to provide things for our children as best as we can."
