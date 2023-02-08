Leagues Panthers will be hoping last week's disappointing performance against Coro will serve as a bit of a wake-up call for the side.
This weekend will see the Panthers look to bounce back against an Exies Diggers side who are looking to stay in touch with the top four entering the back end of the season.
The Diggers side is coming into this game off the back of a tie against Exies Eagles last weekend.
After they won the toss and elected to bat, starts at the top of the order from Kyle Pete (12), Josh Lanham (17) and Paresh Patil (27) before a quick knock from Mick Duncan (43) helped Diggers set 139.
The Eagles looked to be on track as Jimmy Mann (32) and Bryce Rogers (50) laid the foundation for their side.
RELATED
Only Josh Davis (18) was able to break double digits as the Eagles crawled to be level with Diggers at the end of their 40 overs.
For Diggers, it means that they are still nine points outside of the top four with four games remaining.
It was a costly defeat for the Panthers, who have seen their double-digit lead at the top of the standings diminished to just three points after dropping 11 points against the Cougars.
Exies Diggers and Leagues Panthers will take to the field at Exies No 2, with first ball at 1pm on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.