St Alban's Cathedral is hosting a concert, bringing Baroque musicians Duo De Fesch to town on March 5 for an evening of classical music on saxophone and harpsichord.
Niels Bijl plays saxophone, while Peter Hagen takes harpsichord, blending the two instruments for baroque pieces that would ordinarily be played on woodwind instruments like oboe or flute rather than the brass of saxophone.
This exquisite combination highlights the expressiveness of saxophone and how well it fits in with the baroque style associated with more traditional wind instruments such as oboe or flute.
Mr Hagen, himself an expert in baroque music, said that composers were often not too fussy about which instruments were used for their pieces, inspiring performers to use any instruments to hand.
The partnership between the two musicians has brought out their best, as famous pieces by Vivaldi, Handel and De Fesch have already been played - inspiring their name. The two are also determined to bring lesser-known but equally great composers to the mainstream, saying "the excellent music deserves to be frequently played."
Mr Bijl recently arrived in Australia from the Netherlands, continuing a mission to find new and exciting possibilities in music.
"Whether it is working with composers to bring their music to life, creating workshops for amateur musicians or children, organising concerts at unexpected places or far away regions: I embrace the fact that every week seems to be completely different, and every event fills me with inspiration and new ideas," he said.
The renowned duo will perform at St Alban's Cathedral at 2.30pm on March 5, with tickets available for $25. Discounts are available for early bookings.
Tickets are available online at trybooking.com.
