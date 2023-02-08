The Area News

St Alban's cathedral will host a musical duo, performing classical music on unique instruments

February 8 2023 - 2:00pm
Peter Hagen on the harpsichord. Photo contributed.

St Alban's Cathedral is hosting a concert, bringing Baroque musicians Duo De Fesch to town on March 5 for an evening of classical music on saxophone and harpsichord.

