In 400-Class, we will be looking for a first-time Griffith winner as none of the current teams has stood on the top step at the Lake Wyangan circuit, in fact during his last visit to Griffith in just his maiden season, 2022 points leader Brendan Doyle was forced to retire early after a big accident in qualifying, an accident which saw both he and wife Rory injured and with a complete boat rebuild on their hands.