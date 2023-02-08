The V8 Superboats Championship will make a welcome return to Griffith over the weekend, having not been to Lake Wyangan since prior to COVID-19.
The Unlimited Superboat and LS-Class championships can be clinched with ongoing wins for Phonsy Mullan, and son Bastian seeing back-to-back Championship titles, whilst, in the hotly contested 400-Class category, Griffith will become a vital puzzle piece of the Championship puzzle with Jody Ely looking to turn the tables on title rival Brendan Doyle and go after his third win of the season.
That result would see the title decider come down to the final round at Keith in late March.
For Griffith, it has been without V8 Superboats since the hotly contested 2019 season, a season that saw Slade
Stanley steal the mantel of Unlimited Superboat Champion from newly crowned World Champion Phonsy Mullan. It was one of the last times that Mullan didn't appear on the outright podium in the category, with Stanley leading home former title holders Daryl Hutton and Scott Krause for the round win.
Interestingly, whilst Stanley has retired, Daryl Hutton will return to Griffith in the very boat in which Stanley all but dominated the 2019 Championship, the popular 'Hazardous' hull shared this weekend by Hutton and the boat's new owner Chris Edmonds.
In 400-Class, we will be looking for a first-time Griffith winner as none of the current teams has stood on the top step at the Lake Wyangan circuit, in fact during his last visit to Griffith in just his maiden season, 2022 points leader Brendan Doyle was forced to retire early after a big accident in qualifying, an accident which saw both he and wife Rory injured and with a complete boat rebuild on their hands.
That rebuild ultimately led to the development of the new Daniel James (a former podium finisher at Griffith) built 'PULSE' hull, a project which has developed a hull which is arguably the new world standard in the sport, with both Doyle and eight-time Unlimited Superboat Champion Phonsy Mullan campaigning the new Australian-made hull this weekend.
Qualifying will get underway at 2.45pm ahead of finals that start at 8.20pm on Saturday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
