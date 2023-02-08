The Area News

Griffith Swans get season underway with clash against Mangoplah-CUE

By Matt Malone
Updated February 8 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans have been handed a home opener in the Riverina Football League for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.