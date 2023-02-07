Saturday Feral's returned to competition running with the first of the 9-week Bacchus competition.
Sandy Salton returned for the 3.1km short course after an absence of four and a half years and demonstrated she has not lost her form as her pace on Saturday was faster than her 2018 average pace.
Her daughter Nicole Salton made a grand maiden appearance on the Hill finishing 1st with a net time of 20m40s just ahead of her mum 20m52s.
Isabella Salmon starting on an 8min handicap posted a net time of 18m25s to claim 3rd spot and fastest female.
Brian Bellicanta brought dignity to the male gender in 4th place with a net time of 18m33s. All up there were 17 short course staters with Judith Cimador and Val Centofanti reporting no more short course runners out on the track.
First place in the long course of 5.8km long course was claimed by Mia Stockwell. Starting with a handicap of 11m30s she posted a net time of 27m41s which was also the fastest female time.
Vince Restagno whose form resembles a Yo-yo was 2nd posting a net time of 27m38s. The last time Vince graced the podium was in March 2021, well done Vince. Ashley Pianca was 3rd with a net time of 32m27s.
Some interesting results further down the pack. John Farronato handicap 10m45s and Tony Gullo handicap 12m45s both posted a gross time of 41m16s for equal 9th.
RELATED
This was a gutsy race to the finish line. In contrast it would seem the "Be Social" holiday run format appealed to at least four Feral's. Tony Rokov off 10m30s and Adrian Baird off 9m45s posted a gross time of 43m16s tying for 27th and Brendon Sinclair off 11m and Rodney Savage off 17m15s posted a gross time of 43m42s tying for 31st. Simon and Lisa Croce tied for 39th place, but that was no surprize as they always start and finish together.
Some very close finishers were Chris Fuchs finishing 1s ahead of Peter Stockwell and Allan Jones finishing 1s ahead of Michael Colaciuri. These guys give it their best shot so we can be certain there will striving to widen the gap and striving to reverse the placement order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.