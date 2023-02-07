Chili and chocolate festival adds spice

A massive day in March will see sweetness and spiciness combine in the first 'chili and chocolate' festival at the Griffith Showgrounds.
March 11 will see the Griffith Showgrounds transformed into a festival of capsaicin and cocoa beans - all in honour of raising money for rural and regional youth.
Special guest Adam Conelle, NSW's current chili eating champion will be making an appearance and taking on challengers before an attempt to break the world record by eating 50 Carolina Reapers as fast as possible.
There are ten spots open for braveGriffith residents to compete against Mr Conelle. Competition entry is $10, with milk and buckets provided if it proves to be too much.
Organiser Grace Pryor said they had plans to make it an annual event.
"Chili eating is a serious business around the globe, and the world will have their eyes on Griffith that day," she said.
"It's drawn so much attention that the world champion from Argentina wanted to come, but we had to sponsor her flight so we are aiming for next year."
For kids who aren't so keen on burning their insides, there's a chocolate eating competition alternative along with amusement rides, face painting and hula-hooping.
Money raised from the chocolate eating competitions will go to Griffith Post-School Options.
In addition, the day will see live music, food trucks and market stalls so even those who can't eat chili or chocolate can have a good time.
"We're all set for an awesome family day and night," Ms Pryor said.
Once night falls, the Griffith Expatriates Auto Club will take over the grounds for their drive-in movie - featuring last year's Top Gun: Maverick.
The traditional 'Show and Shine' will also be held, with support from car clubs across NSW and Victoria.
The drive-in movie has been postponed twice from last year due to flooding, leaving organisers keen to see as many cars as possible coming along.
Tickets are available from $15 per family, while the drive-in movie will cost $25 a car. Information is available at lifestylemarketsaustraliainc.org.
