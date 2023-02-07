Loss is still being felt a little over a year after two horses were allegedly stolen from the Griffith/ Leeton Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).
Since then, the RDA have secured two new horses but the pain of losing their beloved Sapphire and Victory continues.
With the anniversary of the disappearances having just passed, the Griffith Leeton RDA is renewing its call for information regarding the incident.
RDA president Julie Groat said the community support over the past 12 months has been incredible.
"People still ask about it but unfortunately there haven't been any sightings or further updates. It's still such an upsetting mystery," Ms Groat said.
"Anyone we see or anyone who knows we're a part of RDA always reaches out to touch base which is always appreciated. The community have been extremely supportive, in both Griffith and beyond.
"There's an amazing family from Adelong who donated a horse to us. A fundraiser also helped us secure another. Their names are Smoky and Cocoa."
Ms Groat is looking to improve security in the vicinity of the 80 acre paddock where Sapphire and Victory disappeared.
"We're looking at installing cameras," she said.
"I'm sure police are also keeping an eye and ear out for further information.
"I keep a close watch on auctions in case they come up there. At times I thought I have seen them only to realise they are a gelding or have the wrong coloured patches.
"We were heart broken when it happened. It was especially hard losing the pony as the training was really beginning to show results and it takes a lot of time and effort to do that.
"The support we've had from everyone has been wonderful. The 2MIA radio station had a big fundraiser for us last March and the money is being used to train and manage our new horses. We are incredibly grateful for this. It goes to show the Griffith community are always caring."
Ms Groat hasn't given up hope of coming across Sapphire and Victory some time in the future.
"I hope every day that I will get them back or that someone out there might have more information about the disappearance. Someone must know where they are," she said.
"Most of all I hope they are ok."
