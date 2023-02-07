The Area News

Yenda residents are hoping to see action on the Mirrool Creek Regulator sooner rather than later

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 7 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:00pm
2022 saw 'minor flooding events' cut off Halse Road, leaving residents of the road isolated. Photo contributed

There's been no word on flood-mitigation measures for the East Mirrool Creek regulator, after last year's flooding saw even minor rainfall close off roads and overwhelmed the regulator.

