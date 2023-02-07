There's been no word on flood-mitigation measures for the East Mirrool Creek regulator, after last year's flooding saw even minor rainfall close off roads and overwhelmed the regulator.
The 'minor flooding' even saw one resident trapped within her property as Halse Road became cut off.
At the 2022 Yenda COG meeting, the Yenda Progress Association association encouraged councils, Murrumbidgee Irrigation and the NSW Government to enlarge and replace the culvert siphons, which are approaching a hundred years old.
A submission from the association said that doubling the capacity of the culverts would not only bring the plain up to the NSW standard for a residential area, but would eliminate future need to breach the canal in major flooding.
Spokesperson for the YPA Paul Rossetto said that they hadn't heard anything from council since then.
"We're just blowing in the wind, you can't really say much until you get council onside."
"There was a lot of angst there when Mirrool Creek had minor floods, lot of angst from the residents on Halse Road," said spokesperson for the association Paul Rossetto.
"It's not right that they use that road as a floodway."
Mr Rossetto added that he thought the increased number of levies along the bank had contributed to the situation, with the water now flowing in the opposite direction that it used to.
"20 or 30 years ago, the water ran around Mirrool Creek proper, it never used to come down that road," he said.
"It now goes to the south instead of the north, and the councils involved upstream from us don't want to know about it."
He hoped that with so many councils involved, perhaps a new parliament could break the deadlock and get action under way.
"If you had members of parliament that didn't have conflicts of interest, maybe they could get the councils together and work on a long-term flood management plan to put the water in the creek."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
