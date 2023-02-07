The Area News

ACT Brumbies hold success All Abilities Rugby Clinic in Griffith

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated February 7 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:34pm
The visit from the ACT Brumbies was a real hit among the kids, with plenty of kids taking part in All Abilities Kids Rugby Clinic held at Ted Scobie Oval.

