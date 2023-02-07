The visit from the ACT Brumbies was a real hit among the kids, with plenty of kids taking part in All Abilities Kids Rugby Clinic held at Ted Scobie Oval.
It was the culmination of community activities that the Brumbies took part in during their four-day visit to the MIA, which included school visits as well a meet and greet on Friday.
GM of Community Rugby Craig Leseberg said it was great to see so many kids getting involved.
"It has been fantastic, and the opportunity to come out and do these community engagement sessions is really worthwhile for both the community and our players have certainly enjoyed it as well," he said.
"We are really thankful for the support of the Griffith community and the rugby clubs as well."
It will be a busy two weeks for the Brumbies players as after their stint in the MIA, they will make their move to Wagga, where they will play their second trial match against the Melbourne Rebels.
With that brings the chance for the players to make an impact on the next generation of potential rugby players.
"We really committed to that, and I think all up by the time we have conducted this two-week program, we will have been to 28 schools," he said.
RELATED
Southern Inland Rugby Union Development Officer Rhianna Burke was blown away by the numbers that showed up for Saturday's clinic.
"I think it was probably a bit bigger than we expected, but it is great to see the kids out here playing, meeting the players, and just having a great time enjoying rugby," she said.
"It has been great for the Brumbies to get out into our regional communities. It is something that hasn't happened out here in a long time, and it is great to see that the whole community has gotten around it and really supported it.
"The Brumbies are really feeling the love at the moment."
The other standout was the amount of female participation on Saturday, and Burke feels this shows the growth of women's rugby in the area.
"It is fantastic to see and to have the SuperW team playing out here as well.," she said.
"Our junior girls' competition is getting more and more players each year, and it is really exciting at the moment."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.