A new cadet program at Griffith TAFE is expected to play a crucial part in building the country's nursing workforce in for the years to come.
The Ramsay health care cadetship program comes as the nation's nursing ranks face a skills gap that has been worsened by the pandemic.
It's predicted there will be a shortfall of around 85,000 nurses nationwide by 2025.
The program will support enrolled nursing students by providing guaranteed work placement, the opportunity for employment while studying, and a guaranteed interview for a position at a Ramsay hospital.
TAFE nursing discipline leader, Zachary Byfield, said the partnership provides a powerful example of how Australia's largest vocational education and training provider works closely with the industry to address critical workforce needs.
"The pandemic has reinforced the vital role our nurses play in our communities and TAFE NSW is committed to ensuring a steady pipeline of nursing graduates across the state," Mr Byfield said.
"This partnership ensures nursing students become part of the Ramsay workforce while still studying, and gives them practical experience of their course material."
Griffith nursing students will also be given a mentor during work placement and will work across a number of wards and departments.
As well as a job in a hospital while they study, cadets will receive a guaranteed graduate interview when they complete their course.
Positions on offer for cadets include assistants in nursing and undergraduate enrolled nurse or registered nurse or midwifery roles in a range of areas.
They include operating suites, maternity, mental health, cardiac and rehabilitation services.
Ramsay clinical services director, Dr Bernadette Eather, hopes the program will help develop leading nurses for the future.
"Ramsay health care has a wonderful relationship with TAFE NSW and we're excited to take this a step further by offering cadetship places to TAFE diploma of nursing students," Dr Eather said.
"The cadets will gain valuable experience and genuine insight into what it's like working in the healthcare industry as a nurse by partnering with experienced nurses.
"They will also be surrounded by a team committed to helping them grow their skills and excel in their nursing careers."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
