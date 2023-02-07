Hanwood Public School were the first of the Griffith PSSA schools to take the plunge into the water at the Griffith Regional Aquatic Centre on Tuesday.
With plenty of vocal support from their fellow students the swimmers put their skills to the test to see who would represent their school at the next level.
We were there to capture some of the action with the 50m freestyle and 25m breaststroke events.
The Griffith PSSA Zone Carnival will be the next step for those lucky enough to qualify and will be held on Wednesday February 22.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
