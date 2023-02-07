The Area News
Photos

Hanwood Public School hold 2023 Swimming Carnival

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated February 7 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood Public School were the first of the Griffith PSSA schools to take the plunge into the water at the Griffith Regional Aquatic Centre on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.