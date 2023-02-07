The Coro Cougars have all but assured their position in the second grade finals after coming away with a 75-run victory over Leagues Panthers.
Jack Hutchinson (27) and Jamie Bennett (47) got their side into a strong position, and while Mathew Axtill was the only other Cougar to get a start, Coro set Leagues 129 for victory.
Raj Singh (4/23) was the pick of the bowlers for the Panthers.
Leagues struggled to make inroads as only Khizer Ehsan (21) was able to make a start as Andrew McIntyre (3/14) and Teei Piawi (3/5) ripped through the Panthers as they were bowled out for 53.
It was a high-scoring game as Diggers took on Coleambally as Mark Favell (36), Damien Browning (35), and Alex Leo (30) helped the Exies side post 214.
The Nomads looked in trouble before Jacob Breed (53), Cooper Smith (66), and Sanil Babu (47*) were able to get their side to a three-wicket win. In the final game, Exies Eagles came away with a 57-run win over Hanwood.
