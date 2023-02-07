The Area News

Coro Cougars, Exies Eagles and Coleambally pick up GDCA second grade victories

By Liam Warren
Updated February 7 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:49pm
Jack Hutchinson got the Cougars off to a strong start against Leagues.

The Coro Cougars have all but assured their position in the second grade finals after coming away with a 75-run victory over Leagues Panthers.

