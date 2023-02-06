In one of the most bizarre weeks of Griffith Touch in recent memory, all three of the top division women's games finished level as they played their last round before finals get underway.
With most spots in the top four still up for grabs, there was plenty on the line for the five sides fighting it.
It didn't go quite to plan for the Luna Wild side, who needed a win to jump back into the four as they would have taken points off the side closest to them on the ladder in Physifitness.
It was one of two games to finish as a 5-all draw, the other being the clash between Black Line Swim School and Gem Girls, while the game between Snow's Excavations and Heart Racers finished 6-all.
RELATED
In the men's competition, it was much more straightforward, with Spencer and Bennett taking out the match of the round with a 10-9 win over the Legend.
Elsewhere there were wins for George Duncan Electrical, Marchiori Construction and Wiradjuri Dreaming.
The finals series get underway next Monday with the semi finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.