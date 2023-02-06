A therapeutic Valentine's Day morning tea will celebrate the resilience of women on the land, especially during tough times.
Called the 'Ladies on the land morning tea', the event hopes to strengthen wellbeing by creating a fun and relaxing experience for female farmers and women on properties amid challenging times for the citrus and wine industries.
Organised by the Riverina Wine Grape Growers and Riverina Citrus, a variety of speakers will be in attendance and NSW Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor, is scheduled to open the occasion.
For Riverina Wine Grape Growers CEO, Jeremy Cass, the morning will be an opportunity not only to celebrate women on the land but also to check in on colleagues and their families.
"It's an opportunity to look out for each other and our loved ones during this difficult period," he said.
"We plan to have several speakers, including Ms Taylor and a young woman from the Department of Primary Industries. There will also be a talk specialising on succession planning for farms.
"As well as what will be a great morning tea, there will also be lucky door prizes and plenty of fun in an informal environment."
There has already been good interest and he is hoping to generate more this week.
"I'd like to see about 150 ladies there, but if we can get more that would be fantastic," he said.
"Both grape and citrus growers are having difficulties with current events, struggling to make ends meet as well as meet the costs of returns which are forecast to be less than production this year.
"The idea of the morning tea is to generate some good feelings and banter, as well as learn some new techniques to manage stress.
"We hope this will be a way to look after our family of growers and ease pressures as much as we can."
The major guest speaker will be holistic counsellor Fiona Hart who hopes to also carry out a workshop.
Ms Hart originally comes from a farming background near Naradhan, and was at one time a school teacher.
She said she is looking forward touching base with as many as possible.
"Since the pandemic I've seen a lot of young people unable able to get beyond the challenges of life. That's one of the major reasons I feel my work in holistic counselling is so important," Ms Hart said.
"I'm not a doctor and I don't prescribe anything. I only use the skills that are imparted to me through my understanding of the body. Through that, I've developed a number of cortisol - releasing activities.
"My belief is that we all need more happiness and laughter in our lives and I'll be delighted to share that as part of next week's event."
Ladies on the land will be held at the Exies Bagtown Motel & Function Centre from 10am Tuesday, February 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.