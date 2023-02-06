The Youth Theatre Troupe is returning for 2023, once again offering drama lessons for those between 9 and 18 years old.
After-school acting lessons are on offer for juniors and seniors - with classes for students between 9 and 12 years old on Tuesdays, while those 13-18 will be held on Mondays after school.
New troupe manager Melanie Toscan will be teaching the classes, offering a range of skills like improvisation and and solo performance. The juniors will run through scripted workshopping and group work, as well as theatre sports and games.
Teenagers, on the other hand, will create and perform a short show from scratch - with help from production company Statera.
READ MORE
Manager of Griffith Regional Theatre, Margaret Andreazza, said that she was glad to have Ms Toscan on board for 2023.
"It is such a great program for kids interested in the performing arts or just looking for something different to do," said Mrs Andreazza.
"We're especially excited to provide a performance opportunity to the senior students with guidance from theatre company, Statera - we can't wait to see what the students come up with!"
As part of the program, the theatre is also providing discounted tickets to a few shows throughout the year for families enrolled in the program.
Classes for the junior troupe cost 80 dollars for a six-week course, while senior classes run at $120 for eight weeks. Classes begin on February 13 and run to March 21 (juniors) or April 3 (seniors.)
Service NSW Creative Kids vouchers are eligible.
Enrolments can be made by calling the theatre at 6962 8444.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.