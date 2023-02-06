The Area News

Griffith's Youth Theatre Group is returning to tread the boards once more

February 6 2023 - 7:00pm
The Youth Theatre Troupe is returning for 2023, once again offering drama lessons for those between 9 and 18 years old.

