Trio escape serious injury after car plunges into Leeton shire canal

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 6 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:30pm
Emergency services were called to assist the occupants of this vehicle on Sunday morning. Picture supplied by NSW Ambulance

A middle-aged woman and two children are fortunate to be alive after their car crashed into a canal on Sunday.

