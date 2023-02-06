The Area News

680 entrants showcase their top skills for Little Athletics Track and Field championships

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 2:02pm
Athletes from across the state flocked to the Griffith Regional Sports Centre to take part in the Little Athletics Region 4 Track and Field Championships over the weekend.

Almost 700 athletes took to the track and field for the Little Athletics Championships over the weekend.

AW

Allan Wilson

