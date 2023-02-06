James and Lotu Uoifalelahi are raising money to attend the World Youth Day in August, heading to Portugal on a spiritual tour.
World Youth Day is organised by the Catholic church, gathering young people from around the world to meet with the Pope. Their website describes it as 'an intense moment of evangelisation for the youth world.'
The Wagga Diocese, the Sacred Heart Parish and their family are hard at work assisting the Griffith pair in their efforts, with plans to raise around $22,000 in total to send them both to Lisbon.
James Uoifalelahi said that he was inspired to make the pilgrimage after his brother returned from the 2011 event in Spain.
"My older sibling has been in the past, they went to Madrid," he said.
"I remember when he came back, saying everything he got to do and what he got to see, it sounded pretty interesting."
He added that he was mostly keen to engage with other likeminded young people, and added that having his brother along had provided a little relief and taken away a few of the nerves.
"I'm not as worried," he said.
READ MORE
Maata Uoifalelahi, the two boys mother, said it was a 'blessing' and a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity - but Mr Uoifalelahi was quick to joke that he hoped he could travel abroad more than once in the future.
"I'm really happy for them, we're blessed," Ms Uoifalelahi said.
Mr Uoifalelahi said that on his return, he hoped to inspire other young people to make the journey.
But before the two young men can head off for their two-week stay, they must raise the money and the first of a few efforts is coming on February 11 as Sacred Heart Parish hosts a Valentine's Day dance.
For 30 dollars a person, guests will enjoy a dance and a two course meal. RSVP's close on February 8, and can be made by contacting the parish at 6962 1533 or Ms Uoifalelahi at 0412 627 350.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.