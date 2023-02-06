The Area News

Two young men are raising money to attend the Catholic church's World Youth Day event in Portugal

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 7 2023 - 12:10pm, first published February 6 2023 - 1:00pm
James and Maata Uoifalelahi. Photo by Cai Holroyd

James and Lotu Uoifalelahi are raising money to attend the World Youth Day in August, heading to Portugal on a spiritual tour.

