The Guidolin Agrimac sponsored single stroke monthly medal was the event at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday with 70 players, and despite the perfect conditions, scoring was at a premium.
Anthony Ross 70 nett 79 scratch won A Grade, draining a birdie on the 9th, ahead of Bryan Salvestro, 72 nett, 81 scratch with eight pars on a countback over Brad Hammond and Adrian Smith.
Phil Plunkett 73 nett won B Grade medal, 89 scratch, nailing a birdie on the 8th, on a countback over Carlin Guglielmino 73 nett, draining a birdie on the 8th.
The ordinary scores continued into C Grade, Jorge Wood 74 nett won on a countback over John Harrison 74 nett, nailing a birdie on the 8th.
Pins to 4th Josh Stapleton, 7th John Harrison, 8th Bryan Trembath, 15th Colin Woodcock, 16th Ryan Harrison.
Sunday's event was a medley single stableford with 43 players.
Aaron Webb 37 points won A Grade, Wayne Tyndall 32 points second.
Liz Graham flew the ladies flag, taking out B Grade with 34 points Enso Basai 33 points second.
Paul Woolnough carded the best score of the weekend,40 points to take out C Grade, Lelani Morrell another success for the ladies, second on 35 points on a countback over Greg Smith.
Pins to 8th Paul Woolnough, 15th Ian O'Callaghan, 16th Lama Lolotonga. Vouchers to 30 points.
The First Round of the Brady Painters Red Gum Plate was also completed last Sunday.
The Draw for the Second Round to be completed by Sunday, February 12.
G & B. Argus v T. Catanzariti/R. Cappello; S & S. Collins v S. Marland/J. Harrison; A. Ross/J. Witherspoon v G. & M. Aventi; A. Franchi/C. Vearing v N. Noa/T. Toru; K. Garrett/D.McDermot v L. De Valentin/M/ Howard; A. Smith/B. Salvestro v J. Wythes/ P.McNamara; B. Hicken/A.Truscott v M. Pere/B. Hammond; J. Robertson/D. Kidd v A. Andreazza/D. Kidd.
The First Round of the Riverina Pennants was played at Leeton last Sunday with Griffith having two teams.
The Blue Team had a 6 1/2 to 1/2 win over Hillston,The Red Team drew with Coolamon 3 1/2 each.
Brad's Ladies' Saturday and Sunday coaching programs have started with plans for the Juniors this month. Contact the pro Shop on 69623742.
Today's and Sunday's events are both single stableford, Saturday a single versus par.
The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 39 players.
Gerry Cox 39 points won A Grade, Robin Salvestro 33 point second.
John Gale 32 points best in B Grade on a countback over James Browne 32 points.
Eleanor Hancock 39 points flew the ladies flag in C Grade on a countback over Gavin Brady 39 points.
Pins 4th Roy Calabria, 7th Byron James, 16th. Steve Matheson.
Vouchers to 33 points. Another single stableford this week.
Veterans Subs are due.
Last Wednesday single stableford had 33 players in two grades.
Aaron Webb 39 points won Div.1 from Grant Semmler 36 points.
John Brennick 36 points won Div.2, Albert Donadel 33 points second
Aaron Webb Eagled the 1st. Pins to 7th Peter Clark, 11th Taoloa Toru, 16th Adam Truscott.
Vouchers to 32 points.
