The swimming talents from Murrumbidgee Regional High School took the plunge on Monday for their swimming carnival at the Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre.
Within the first hour of the day, records were being broken which set the tone for the rest of the day as the swimming talents looked to push onto the next stage.
There were also a number of novelty events to ensure students of all abilities were able to take part.
MRHS are one of the first schools to make the plunge as the school swimming carnival season getting underway in earnest.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
