Murrumbidgee Regional High School Swimming Carnival 2023

By Liam Warren
Updated February 6 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:14pm
The swimming talents from Murrumbidgee Regional High School took the plunge on Monday for their swimming carnival at the Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre.

Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

