We shouldn't have to wait for a trial game to get world-class sport

It's a great sign for Griffith that it has facilities to host world-class rugby.
Rugby fans from Griffith and the wider region certainly showed their appreciation of being able to catch the spectacle by filling out the grounds at Exies Oval on Saturday.
It's begs the question of why more professional teams don't take the time to organise games outside major cities.
If you look around there's some unique deals which have brought game out past the Great Dividing Range but regularly seems to be up to us to go to the game elsewhere.
It's not that the logistics of moving up to 25 men or women from one team to a different city each weekend aren't complicated. Especially when sometimes you're playing on a Sunday one week and then a Thursday the next.
But the logistics of professional sports aren't worked out the week before either. Surely two clubs and competition organisers can get together to arrange something for their regional fans.
At the weekend Leeton's Dylan Pietsch returned to the region to play and that's excellent. But how many other players have made their way to professional sport without so much as a pre-season game?
Plenty of regional fans shouldn't have to wait for the pre-season each year for the chance to get a game of world-class sport arrive.
The tyranny of distance might not be as brutal as it was when we had horse-drawn carts but professional sport can, and should, do more.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
