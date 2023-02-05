The Griffith swimming pool hosted the best of the best from across the state at the weekend, with over 1000 attending the Southern Inland Championships and Speedo Heats.
Some 270 swimmers, including 64 from Griffith, contested in the event held on Saturday and Sunday, with 16 Griffith competitors qualifying for the Speedo Sprint Finals which will be held in Sydney on March 4.
They are Ethan and Harry Bugno, Luke Busby, Cohen Ceccato, Charlie Della Franca, James Forwood, Kade Giason, Emma McLean, Alex Melville, Nate Mingay, Sophie Moala, Max Parmenter, Taylor Serafin, Rose Turner, and Annabelle and Aston Yates.
Griffith Swimming Club's combined team personal best times were 163 and 29 swimmers received gold medals, 31 silver and 29 bronze.
Swimmers from as far away as Deniliquin, Albury, Yass and Hay made a splash in Griffith for a highly contested weekend of swimming.
Griffith swimming club president, Peta Serafin, said she was thrilled with the results over the course of the two days.
"I was absolutely stoked with the numbers," Serafin said.
"We had a huge contingency and were absolutely thrilled to bring everybody together to Griffith from right across the southern inland zone for another successful swim event.
"The main theme of the feedback I received was that people can't wait to come back and swim here. We're lucky to have one of the best facilities around. From a club perspective, you wouldn't come across another pool as good as this outside the major cities."
Sunday saw the most action, with plenty of spectators on the edge of their seats during relays and other races.
"Saturday was mostly comprised of long distance events, whereas Sunday was the 50m and 200m races. The majority of the kids had their races that day and there was plenty of cheering going on," Serafin said.
"I'm thrilled that we had several records broken. There were also kids who qualified for country and state for the first time so there were plenty of outstanding efforts," she said.
Griffith swimming club relay winners:
Girls 13yrs and over 200m Freestyle Relay and 200m Medley Relay: Annie Jones, Charlie Della Franca, Matisse Salvestro and Cadence Busby.
Boys 13yrs and over 200m freestyle relay and 200m medley relay: Archie Forwood, Jonathan Davies, Taylor Serafin and Lane Stewart
Boys 12 and under 200m medley relay: James Forwood, Nate Mingay, Luke Busby and Max Parmenter
New SISA records:
Emma McLean - 8yrs Girls 100m Breaststroke.
Rose Turner - 12yrs Girls 50m Breaststroke.
Highest point scores:
Nate Mingay, Rose Turner and Taylor Serafin.
Country qualifying times
Nicole Taylor, Luke Busby, Charlie Della Franca, Archie Forwood, James Forwood, Annie Jones, Nate Mingay, Max Parmenter, Matisse Salvestro, Taylor Serafin and Rose Turner.
State qualifying times
Nicole Taylor, Archie Forwood, James Forwood, Nate Mingay, Matisse Salvestro, Taylor Serafin and Rose Turner.
National qualifying times
Nicole Taylor, Archie Forwood and Annie Jones.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
