Temora see off challenge from Griffith in Hedditch Cup

By Liam Warren
Updated February 5 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 6:18pm
Temora have extended their streak in the Hedditch Cup to nine victories after coming away with a 66-run win over Griffith at Nixon Park on Sunday.

