Temora have extended their streak in the Hedditch Cup to nine victories after coming away with a 66-run win over Griffith at Nixon Park on Sunday.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Temora would have been wanting to make a strong start, but Arjun Kamboj (1/21) picked up the wicket of Will Oliver (0).
Chris Stacy and Tom Winkley were tasked with rebuilding their side's innings and took the slow and steady approach getting their side to 36 before Winkley (20) was bowled by Ben Signor (1/26) in the 12th over.
Jack Harper joined Stacy out in the middle and was looking to build the foundation for the Temora innings and were able to put on 61 run before Stacy (35) was finally dismissed when he was caught by Signor off the bowling of Jack Rowston (1/18).
Harper would continue to be the thorn in the side of the Griffith team, and outside of Luke Gerhard, no other Temora batter was able to make an impact on the scoreboard.
Connor Matheson (3/37) and Charlie Cunial (3/6) did the damage to the Temora lower order as they were restricted to 160 when they were bowled out in the 46th over.
Griffith would have been hoping to make a strong start however, Jordan Whitworth (1) was trapped in front by Hamish Starr (1/9) in the fifth over.
Jake Rand and Reece Matheson tried to get their side back on track, but the Griffith innings looked shaky when Rand (12) fell to the bowling of Noah Harper.
Harper (2/11) picked up the wicket of Matheson (6), while Winkley trapped both Ben Fattore (9) and Connor Matheson (7) as Griffith fell to 5/41 after 24 overs.
Griffith captain Jimmy Binks and Rowston were finally able to offer some resistance in the middle order as they tried to keep Griffith's hopes alive.
When Rowston (5) fell to the bowling of Peter Gerhard (3/20), who followed that up with the wickets of Charlie Cunial (0), while Binks fell to Winkley (3/20), Griffith's chances faded fast.
Connor Bock (8) and Signor (6) tried to get something going for Griffith but it was shortlived as they were bowled out for 96.
