A FRUIT picker who lived a life of solitude before passing away in 2020 might well have had a very different funeral if it wasn't for the Leeton community.
Tri Duc Pham, known as Duc or Du, died in Leeton on December 17, 2020 after battling cancer. At the time he was living at a caravan park in Leeton where his body was discovered after he hadn't been seen for a couple of days.
The Leeton Multicultural Support Group was made aware of Duc's death, but at the time he wasn't known to many in the community.
Duc was a Vietnamese national, but became an Australian citizen in 1984 after working as a picker in places such as Batlow, Mildura and Toowoomba.
"The name didn't ring a bell to me at the time, but I went to the police station to find out more about him and to see what we could do as a group," group president Paul Maytom said.
"We made a lot of inquiries with the police and agencies in order to try and find a next of kin. We did establish he had some relatives, but all of our inquiries came to nought in tracking them down."
During these inquiries, Mr Maytom discovered some of Duc's old picking friends to help in this quest, but the question remained, who was going to take on organising a proper farewell service for Duc if his family couldn't be found?
Mr Maytom was given the appropriate authority from government agencies to make these decisions all while continuing with investigations in trying to track down his family.
Duc's remains were held for some time at a funeral home in Wagga, but eventually the decision was made to cremate Duc.
His ashes were again held for a considerable time while inquiries continued into his life and family.
"It was a lengthy process because we wanted to track down connections before holding a funeral service," Mr Maytom said.
"We found some connections, particularly in Batlow, but we still weren't able to find any direct links to his family.
"It had gotten to a stage where we had to do something, so I arranged for the internment of his ashes at the Leeton cemetery (on November 11, 2022).
"We held a small service at the cemetery where three people from Batlow came, as well as members of our community and the Leeton Multicultural Group.
"It was simple, but very moving. Tony Naimo, his wife and one of their workers also attended because that is where Duc primarily worked while in Leeton.
"Duc was known to be a very hard worker, but a quiet man who lived a life of solitude."
Duc's friend from Batlow, Greg O'Donoghue, wrote a poem for the occasion and read it as part of the service.
"We're still working to try and get in touch with family members, but we wanted to do this service. I think everyone deserves the dignity of that," Mr Maytom said.
