Tri Duc Pham shown compassion in death by Leeton community

By Talia Pattison
Updated February 5 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:01pm
After years of inquiries into his life and attempts to track down family, a small service was held to honour Tri Duc Pham at the Leeton cemetery late last year. Picture supplied

A FRUIT picker who lived a life of solitude before passing away in 2020 might well have had a very different funeral if it wasn't for the Leeton community.

