Griffith Blacks Fapiola Uoifalelahi put her best foot forward in the hopes of securing a SuperW spot with the ACT Brumbies after trial games at Exies Oval on Saturday.
There were three games played between Brumbies Blue and White as they took on each other and the South Australian Black Falcons, with the Brumbies side able to show their strength.
The Brumbies Blue was able to send an early message with a big victory over the South Australian visitors.
It was a fast start for the Brumbies outfit as Maggie McConnachie and Faitala Moleka getting over for the opening tries of the afternoon.
They continued to build on their lead with a quick-fire double to Apryll Green, and then another to Akira Kelly, saw Brumbies Blues shoot out to a 31-0 lead.
As the game reached its conclusion, Ivy Merlehan was able to score two tries of her own to wrap up a 48-0 victory.
The two Brumbies sides faced off in a close encounter between two sides fighting for a spot in the ACT's SuperW squad.
It was a back-and-forth start to the game as both sides struggled to break into their attacking 22.
The Brumbies White side started to find their footing in attacking territory but was unable to find the breakthrough.
That was until the White side was able to win a line-out against the throw, and after the Brumbies side worked the ball across the field, Griffith's own Fapiola Uoifalelahi was able to find her way over the line to see her side take a 7-0 lead with five minutes to go.
The Brumbies Blue side was able to strike late in the game, and with a successful conversion, the two Brumbies side finished locked at 7-all.
In the final of three trials, Brumbies White was able to come away with a convincing victory over the Black Falcons.
The White side was able to make a strong start, with Lydia Kavoa opening the scoring, while after a strong break from Sammie Wood, Wagga's Tarnayar Prince Hinch was able to score her first try of the afternoon.
Hinch was able to score her second try soon after, and the Brumbies White side was running away with the game, with Emerina March-Kiro crossing to hand her side a 24-0 lead.
The Brumbies scored another try late in the day to wrap up the successful day of trials with a 29-0 lead.
The afternoon was a great thrill for Griffith's Uoifalelahi.
"I feel very blessed and lucky to have the opportunity," she said.
"I couldn't done it without the Brumbies and the Griffith Blacks, they have really supported me throughout it all, and I'm super grateful."
A strong performance certainly put her name forward for selection, but Uoifalelahi was taking a philosophical approach.
"Whatever team gets picked will be the best team, and if I'm lucky enough to get picked, we will take it from there," she said.
"At the moment, I am just taking every opportunity as it comes, and I feel so lucky that I was able to be given this opportunity."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
