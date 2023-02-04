The Coro Cougars handed Leagues Panthers a heavy defeat on a pitch that was offering a bit with the ball at Graham McGann Oval.
The Panthers won the toss and elected to bat but would have been questioning that decision as wickets started to fall quickly.
Matt Keenan and Jack Rowston would have been hoping to make a positive start with the bat, but the opening Coro bowlers had other ideas.
Dion Pascoe (1/8) was able to pick up the wicket of Rowston (0) in the second over, and he was followed back to the pavilion quickly by Keenan (2), who was caught at slip off the bowling of Jake Rand.
Needing to find their footing quickly, the equation went from bad to worse for the Panthers.
Rand picked up the wickets of Reece Matheson (1), and it continued to go downhill fast for the Leagues side as Connor Matheson (2) was caught out by a rising delivery from Rand (3/15).
A captain knock was needed, with Jimmy Binks joined in the middle by Tom Bristow, with their side in serious trouble at 4/9.
The pair were able to put on 12 before the wheels started to fall off the Panthers innings once more as Binks fell to the bowling of Ben Signor.
Getting runs on the board was proving difficult as Signor was able to bowl an impressive five straight maidens before the Panthers were able to get runs off his bowling.
As hard as Bristow (22) tried, he ran out of partners as Signor (4/15), and Shane Hutchinson (2/6) was able to rip through the Panthers' lower order to see them bowled out for just 44 in the 26th over.
Small totals can often be the difficult to chase, but the Cougars would want to take the points to close the gap to the top of the table Panthers.
The Coro side was well on track to success with Tim, and Jake Rand at the crease before Dean Villata (1/2) was able to pick up the wicket of Jake Rand (20), but with the Cougars only needing another 10 runs for victory, they were in cruise control.
Tim Rand (11*) and the returning Haydn Pascoe (2*) were able to score the remaining runs to pick up the bonus-point win in just 11 overs.
The big win certainly brings the Panthers back to earth after an impressive six-game undefeated run with a defeat that sees the Cougars close to within three points of first spot.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
