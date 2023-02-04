The Area News

Coro Cougars send message to Leagues Panthers in GDCA first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
February 5 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Coro Cougars handed Leagues Panthers a heavy defeat on a pitch that was offering a bit with the ball at Graham McGann Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.