Fishing classic hits Lake Wyangan

The Lake Wyangan Classic is back, landing catches on March 25.
The day promises a full day of fishing, from 7am to 6pm with prizes and presentations immediately afterwards at the Griffith Boat Club ramp, promising local anglers and families the chance to share in the joy of fishing.
Entry in the competition is $20, with children under 12 getting free entry. Proceeds are all returning to the lake and restocking the lake with native fish.
Organiser Tom Armstrong said that the lake was the best it had ever been for fishing.
"The lake is fishing the best it's ever fished since I've been fishing for 15-20 years," he said.
"The fish are firing, the water is nice and high out there so the fish are moving around ... the fish from last year have grown, some of them up to 200mm."
There's hundreds of dollars in cash for those skilled fishermen and women, as well as a special lure pack for the biggest carp caught on the day.
First prize in the senior cod competition is a cool $500, with second and third taking home $200 and $100 respectively.
The junior competition halves the prizes, with $250 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third.
That money, like bait on a hook, has attracted plenty who are ready to hit the lake - with Mr Armstrong estimating between 50 and 60 people had already registered for the competition.
"It's gonna be a busy day," he said.
For those who love the lake but aren't ready to fish just yet, there'll be plenty to do with a jumping castle for the kids and a free barbecue following the competition.
Mr Armstrong said that he was raising money to restock the lake in a few weeks, ahead of the competition - and thanked the community that have backed his efforts.
"I've raised nearly $7000 in the last few weeks through local companies to do another restock," he said.
More information and registration details can be found on the OzFish website.
