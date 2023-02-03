The Area News

A teacher at MRHS has won a University Medal for his research into power efficiency in Venturi meters

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 2:00pm
Keith Wells with a hydraulic testing apparatus. Photo contributed

A teacher at Murrumbidgee Regional High School has been awarded the University of Southern Queensland's highest honour for his work improving the Venturi flow meter.

