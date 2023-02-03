A teacher at Murrumbidgee Regional High School has been awarded the University of Southern Queensland's highest honour for his work improving the Venturi flow meter.
After attending school in Griffith Public School and then Griffith High School, Keith Wells studied a number of trades and has worked as a mechanic for 13 years on hydraulic systems, electrical systems, engines and various repairs.
In 2022 though, Mr Wells graduated from the University of Southern Queensland after long-distance studying.
Not only did he completed his Bachelor of Engineering with Honours, but he also received the University Medal for his impressive 316-page thesis examining the energy efficiency of the Venturi flow meter.
The Venturi meter measures the flow rate of a huge range of fluids, from water to gasses and slurries - making it a vital device in many industries.
It was developed in the 1800s however, before computer-based simulation was possible, prompting Mr Wells to identify the gap and dedicate months to improving the meter.
With a goal of finding new applications and improving energy efficiency, Mr Wells spent six months running simulations and managed to create a new design that could reduce energy consumption by around 75 per cent without compromising accuracy.
After designing on the computer, Mr Wells put together prototypes with 3D printing and verified his ideas.
That impact will drastically cut down on energy bills for those using Venturi flow meters, and Mr Wells followed by developing equations and a mathematical model to let people select meter designs based on measurement accuracy and energy usage.
Mr Wells is now working on his Master's degree, and has eyes on an eventual PhD in engineering.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
