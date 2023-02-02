Studio swap for regional and metro artists

A regional and a city artist will have a chance to walk in each other's shoes, courtesy of a partnership between the Riverina-based CAD Factory and the Sydney-based Brand X.
The two studio operators have partnered up for a "Scene Shift Residency Program" - stints where two artists will swap places and experience the artistic scene of a new environment.
Creative director of the CAD Factory Sarah McEwan said they were excited to facilitate a 'flow' between the environments.
"We're really trying to make prominent this flow between urban and rural environments. It's a great opportunity to kind of articulate this flow ... The different studio environments are just really quite dramatic," she said.
"They're in a city block in central Sydney, and we're 30kms out of Narrandera so it is quite extreme, I find it quite interesting how artists will respond."
The residency will take place twice, with two weeks each in July and November.
Ms McEwan explained that the split-residency would be able to help artists connect in a new environment and then return later to reap the rewards.
"The reason we broke it up is that the first residency can be meeting people in the different regions and different organisations, really getting a sense of what's around," she said.
"The second residency, they can really build on those relationships and the resources."
She said she was excited to revisit the idea in December once the residencies were complete, and hear what artists had taken from the experience.
"It'll be really interesting in December when all of the artists come and talk about the experience. I really hope it continues into the future ... I just can't wait to see what happens."
Expressions of interest in the residencies are open from now until March 1 and can be found at cadfactory.com.au.
