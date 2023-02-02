A mother is raising awareness about the dangers of nut allergies after her daughter suffered an allergic reaction on her first day of school this week.
Leanne Cappello's eight-year-old, Zara, suffered the reaction triggered from an unknown source on her first day of Year 3 on Tuesday.
Ms Cappello said Zara is allergic to peanuts, pistachios and cashews, and that the frightening experience is a timely reminder for anyone entering the school grounds to ensure they are not inadvertently carrying traces of such products with them.
She said receiving the phone call that her daughter had suffered an attack was terrifying.
"We're still not entirely sure what happened, except that it was a contact reaction where she either touched something or something was transferred onto her hands and then she rubbed her eyes," Ms Cappello said.
"As a result, her eyes puffed up and became red and itchy.
"My guess is that another child might have had peanut butter for breakfast or otherwise, and accidentally carried traces into the school grounds.
"The school did a wonderful job acting promptly and followed all protocols correctly. I'm very grateful for that," she said.
It was the first time Zara had suffered a reaction at school and Ms Cappello hopes it will be the last.
With many local children suffering any number of allergies around the area, Ms Cappello is urging parents, guardians, caregivers and students to think carefully about what they are packing for their lunches and bringing to school.
"Those who don't have a child with a peanut allergy sometimes don't realise how serious this is. This was a contact reaction - it could have come from anywhere. Yet it was still life threatening. People who are allergic react very differently when exposed to nuts and/or other products," Ms Cappello said.
"I personally love nut products but I only have them at work and I always have to be careful to ensure I don't have any on me when I go home.
"Zara's school have measures in place to ensure it doesn't happen, such as being equipped with things like Epipens and other medications which are quickly replaced when they come close to their expiry.
"But schools can only do so much. When it comes to people coming onto the grounds, it's out of their hands and that's why it's so important to raise this awareness and encourage people to think carefully. Especially with school having just resumed," Ms Cappello said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.