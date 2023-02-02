The Area News

Mother pleads for parents to ensure nuts aren't accidently carried into school grounds

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 2 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 3:57pm
Leanne Cappello pictured with her eight-year-old, Zara, who suffers from a peanut allergy.

A mother is raising awareness about the dangers of nut allergies after her daughter suffered an allergic reaction on her first day of school this week.

AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

