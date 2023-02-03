Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Ago take the stage at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Casual Sax will perform at Hotel Victoria at 8pm on Saturday. Ben and Ali will take the microphone at 2.30pm on Sunday at the Coro Club.
ACT Brumbies continue regional pre-season tour
The ACT Brumbies Super W side will play the Adelaide Black Falcons at 4.30pm on Saturday at Griffith Exies Oval. The mens game between the ACT Brumbies and the NSW Waratahs will follow at 6.30pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, under 16 are $11 and children under 11 are free. Before the games on Saturday, Brumbies players will be holding a meet-and-greet at the Kooyoo Street Mall from 5pm on Friday February 3.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery, plants and more plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Exhibition's meandering tale of citrus
Unlemon is the first exhibition for 2023 at Griffith's Regional Art Gallery. The exhibition explores the history of citrus fruit through 40 oil paintings by South Australian artist Alison Mitchell. Mitchell painted 20 million years of citrus' history from its use in medicine and science to the origins of the fruit. The exhibition closes on February 19.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.