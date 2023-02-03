The Area News
Things to Do

Brumbies gallop into town to play trial

By The Area News
Updated February 3 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irae Simone scores a try for the ACT Brumbies during last year's quarter final match against the Hurricanes. The Brumbies will play the NSW Waratahs on Saturday at Exies Oval. Photo by Keegan Carroll

FUN AT THE PARK

Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.