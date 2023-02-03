The ACT Brumbies Super W side will play the Adelaide Black Falcons at 4.30pm on Saturday at Griffith Exies Oval. The mens game between the ACT Brumbies and the NSW Waratahs will follow at 6.30pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, under 16 are $11 and children under 11 are free. Before the games on Saturday, Brumbies players will be holding a meet-and-greet at the Kooyoo Street Mall from 5pm on Friday February 3.

