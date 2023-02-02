LETTERS: Time for government to act on promises to refugees

Next week the federal Parliament meets for the first time in 2023.
In late December our government announced that the 19,614 refugees who currently hold either Temporary Protection Visas (TPVs) or Safe Haven Enterprise Visas (SHEVs) will finally be granted permanent visas in 2023.
Most of these people have been waiting for many years for permanent visas.
While refugee advocates across Australia welcome the government's announcement that they will honour their election promise in relation to these people on TPVs and SHEVs, a timeline and outline of the process for the transfer permanent protection is needed urgently, as there is a great deal of uncertainty and anxiety for all those concerned.
It is in everybody's interest, including refugee support groups who will be involved in the process, to have some clarity about when and how the transfer will be achieved.
As well, there are 12,000 other asylum seekers and refugees also living here on various other types of temporary visas.
After more than 10 years some are still waiting to have their cases assessed or for the outcome of assessments to be communicated to them.
Following the abolition of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) in December there is very little information about what will happen to the cases which have not been dealt with.
This is causing ever increasing anxiety for those who have already waited so long.
There is a significant number of people in Griffith among the over 31,000 people on various types of temporary visas.
They have jobs, often holding responsible positions. They contribute to our economy and our community. They deserve to be given clear timelines and some sense of certainty.
Our government needs to make information about transferring from TPVs and SHEVS and information about what will replace the AAT and when available now.
Further to Greg Adamson's letter (The Area News, January 13) I was not critical of his attitude to the National Party as my support for Helen Dalton came about by the poor performance of both the Liberal and National, and Labor parties in the electorate.
I have never been a member of any party and am not interested in the petty, ego-based, narrow minded people who get their feeling of importance by controlling factions.
Elections are about getting the best person to put our electorate's needs and point of view to whichever government wins the election.
The past has seen several good Members of Parliament - both state and federally - Enticknap, Al Grassby, Lyn Gordon, Noel Hicks and Kay Hull, these members worked tirelessly for the electorate, not the party. In fact, whether in government or opposition they had the ability to persuade the government of the day to support their case.
I will vote for the person whom I believe has the interest of the electorate at heart, whatever party they are a member of.
The current endorsed member in the coming state election, Peta Betts sounds like an "anybody will do" endorsement by a party that has not spoken out on any significant topic that concerns this area.
Why does the National Party refuse Helen Dalton's calls to have a water register? Is it because too many politically aligned people knew what was going to happen and got in early?
What if Chinese interests are major water holders? We have seen how petulant China's policies can be with our barley, wine and so on. Could they hold enough water, and hold back on releasing it, because they were unhappy about other policies our government have?
Why should people or companies control large water allocations when they don't have a farm! I think Mr Adamson has a valid point in his case against the National Party but I think his criticism of Helen Dalton was harsh, that's all. When the Nationals, Liberals or Labor put up quality people for the electorate I can vote for them.
At the present time Helen Dalton stands out. That does not necessarily mean that Helen is the perfect member, it means that she is far better than others offered.
Email your letter to the editor to letters@areanews.com.au, or post it to PO Box 1004, Griffith, NSW, 2680. All letters must be accompanied by a name (for publication) and address (not for publication). Or use the form below to send an email...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.