Yet more money for regional roads

Griffith will receive another two million dollars to go towards road repair as part of the $280 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program.
Griffith will receive just over 2.3 million dollars, while Carrathool Shire Council is receiving $4.7million.
Leeton Shire hasn't done so well, with $1.6million for their road repairs.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said that the 50 million dollars in 2022 hadn't been enough to repair roads, nor had the million-dollar injection to flood-impacted towns.
"After we announced our initial $50 million injection to help fix potholes across regional NSW in November a number of councils sat down with me and asked for additional help and funding," he said.
"We also provided cash advancements for emergency disaster funding to eligible councils and have diverted Transport for NSW road crews to help fix local roads."
Mr Farraway said that the money would go towards fixing freight routes and improving the supply chain, but NSW Farmers Vice President Rebecca Reardon is skeptical that it will be enough.
"This is a critical matter for all voters because these broken roads are what we use to get food from farm gate to dinner plate," she said.
She added that the road network needed a 'strategic approach' to address the damage once and for all.
Ms Reardon asked for a similar commitment from NSW Labor.
"We know there's damage in the city as well as in the country, but what we're asking for is a clear idea of how Labor will fix our roads if they form government," Mrs Reardon said.
"The Coalition Government has put up funding - not enough to properly address the issue - but Labor has yet to make their position clear."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
