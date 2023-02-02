The Area News

More money is on the way for regional roads, with Griffith receiving over two million dollars

By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 2 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 1:00pm
Yet more money for regional roads

Griffith will receive another two million dollars to go towards road repair as part of the $280 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program.

