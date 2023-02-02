The Area News

$180,000 announced to further develop Lake Cargelligo facility

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 2 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the central west family support group, the Lake Cargelligo community and Lachlan shire councillors pictured with MP Sam Farraway and Barwon candidate Annette Turner. Photo: supplied.

A community hub in Lake Cargelligo is set to be revitalised following a major funding announcement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.