A community hub in Lake Cargelligo is set to be revitalised following a major funding announcement.
The liberal and nationals have allocated $180,000 to develop the hub which will serve as a wellbeing space for residents.
The central west family support group will receive $179,250 to increase its service previsions and options for outreach services, such as community expos, youth services, as well as health, arts and cultural programs.
The hub will include an office space, storage area and a large shed, made possible by the latest round of the stronger country communities fund.
NSW MLC Sam Farraway and Barwon candidate Annette Turner made the announcement on Thursday.
"The family support service will be able to increase its service provision and options for outreach services, which will help support and develop individuals in the community," Mr Farraway said.
"It will play a crucial role in improving the health and wellbeing of our residents, and I am proud to be a part of supporting this initiative."
Deputy Premier Paul Toole said in the past five years the fund has delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefiting councils across the state.
"This is the first of another 530 projects that will make regional communities stronger and an even better place to call home," Mr Toole said.
"We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections through sport or community events.
"It's the little things that make a big difference to the way we all work, live, play and do business."
The fund supports local community and sporting infrastructure projects, street beautification, public programs and events that display the best of local character and community spirit.
It is part of the state government's $3.3 billion regional growth fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure.
