Griffith's university of the third age (U3A) committee will kick off another year of exciting sessions from Monday.
Some of the topics and themes discussed next week will include "You can't talk about that", "Water, water everywhere", and "The Country University Centre - access to tertiary education made easier."
Secretary Anne Gribble said the Griffith U3A is a terrific avenue for people to come together and learn new subjects.
"In other areas there are classes that can go for six weeks on the one topic, whereas we focus on presentations and talks so that we always have something different," she said.
"Some of the things we've covered in the past include the American civil war, flying motor cars which apparently have been made, presentations by the Salvation Army, China's terracotta warriors, poetry readings, and more.
"In addition, some people like to discuss books they have read, and others share camping stories."
There are currently around 50 members in the committee, but the advent of COVID has slowed participation.
Ms Gribble said she would love to see an increase in attendance this year as we continue to emerge out of the pandemic.
"It would be great to see those numbers go up and I hope that happens this year," she said.
"A constitutional rule with most U3A's is that members need to be over 75 years old to join. We felt this was limiting and that's why we have made it so people as young as 18 can participate.
"We have a good mix of men and women as well as those from varying backgrounds. It's a fantastic thing to be involved in and quite immersive. For us, this is a social club as well as an educational one," Ms Gribble said.
The U3A committee is also open to suggestions for topics that could be used for sessions during the year.
Monday's 10am class will follow with sessions on Wednesday at 2pm and Thursday at 1:30pm.
