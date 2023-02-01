The Area News
Griffith U3A committee will begin the first sessions of the year next week with an array of interesting topics

By Allan Wilson
Updated February 2 2023 - 10:20am, first published 9:53am
Pictured: Nick Connor, U3A secretary Anne Gribble, Kath Morris and Jean Guiton are excited to be starting U3A sessions next week. Photo: Allan Wilson.

Griffith's university of the third age (U3A) committee will kick off another year of exciting sessions from Monday.

