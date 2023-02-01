With the return to school on the books, there are plenty of parents who are opting for a different path - homeschooling, and with a new local group providing advice and support, it's easier than ever.
While homeschooling has a reputation for leaving children and potentially parents socially isolated or poorly adjusted, organiser and leader of the Griffith Homeschooling Group Shenaede Niven says that it doesn't have to be that way.
"The biggest question I get asked is how do they create and make friendships? It's very scary for potential homeschoolers," she said.
"I've definitely met homeschoolers who are unsocialised and it shows, but it doesn't have to be like that ... If you're not hiding under a rock, your children do get socialised by taking part in normal activities - swimming lessons, playing football, having barbecues with family friends."
Ms Niven was homeschooled herself, and has chosen to homeschool her children. While two of her six kids are too young, the other four have all been homeschooled.
She said that there were certainly challenges but that the benefits outweighed the cost.
"When I was young, I went through some times that I wanted to go to school but as I grew up and experienced the world, and I saw friends of mine putting their kids into school, it cemented in my mind that I want to choose homeschooling," she said.
"It creates children that I want to have in my life."
Ms Niven added that homeschooled kids often socialised with a wider range of people than school students, not being split by year group.
"Adults often say that they can talk to homeschooled kids on a different level, at a more intellectual level," she said.
But it takes a village, and so she and other homeschooling parents started the Griffith Homeschooling Group to provide advice, support and social opportunity for those who might be looking at taking it up.
The group primarily operates through facebook to answer questions and provide support, but hopes to meet up once a fortnight to chat and discuss challenges or triumphs.
"If they want to start homeschooling or have questions, just search Griffith Homeschooling Group and then just ask to join. There's a few really basic questions and then we'll let you in," she said.
Ms Niven also runs the lifestyle blog thesimplemamma.com.
