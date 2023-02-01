The Area News

Refugee awareness campaign aims to inform residents about visa issues

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:43pm, first published February 1 2023 - 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith Rural Australians for Refugees Convener, Will Mead. Photo: Allan Wilson.

Members of a Griffith refugee awareness body will take to the street this Saturday with their concerns over timelines and processes around permanent protection visas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.