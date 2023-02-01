Members of a Griffith refugee awareness body will take to the street this Saturday with their concerns over timelines and processes around permanent protection visas.
With parliament set to take its first sitting of the year next week, the group will be campaigning in conjunction with a number of other refugee advocacy groups around the country.
It comes after an election promise last year that the 19,614 currently on temporary protection visas would be moved to permanent visas.
According to the convener of the Griffith Rural Australians for Refugees, Will Mead, many on temporary visas in Griffith are anxiously awaiting for the government to provide more details on a way forward.
"They promised to take them off temporary visas and move them to permanent visas and yet nothing has happened," Ms Mead said.
"Now they are saying they will get the details out soon. Some of these people have been waiting a long time - as much as ten years- and that's bad for stress and mental health. They need the government to provide some sort of timeline for when they are actually going to do it.
"There's also the issue of the administrative appeals tribunal which was abolished at the end of last year. When that happened a lot of people were knocked back for any sort of visa.
"Some people in Griffith have been waiting for years to do that. But now that it's been abolished, they have no idea what will happen next.
"What I hope to achieve in our campaign is some awareness in the community about what is happening," she said.
The group will also lobby the government for all refugees and asylum seekers in Papua New Guinea to be brought to Australia to live in the community while their applications for resettlement are finalised.
The campaign will be held in Banna Avenue on the footpath between the Commonwealth and Westpac banks from 10:30am this Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.