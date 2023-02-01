The Area News

Griffith refugee awareness campaign aims to inform residents about visa problems

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith Rural Australians for Refugees Convener, Will Mead. Photo: Allan Wilson.

Members of a Griffith refugee awareness body will take to the street this Saturday with their concerns over timelines and processes around permanent protection visas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.