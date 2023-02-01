5 common issues in household water quality and how to address them

A number of elements can disrupt the quality of the water in your home. Picture by Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

For homeowners worried about household water quality, various issues may arise.



Sometimes, the water flowing from your tap may have problems such as a foul odour, discolouration, or unseen microorganisms. These issues will likely occur, especially among older houses or those with a well water supply.

It's crucial to note that several elements can disrupt the quality of the water in your home. Generally, it can bring about potential contamination, violations of drinking water standards, and a deteriorating distribution system.

You need to check the quality of the water you use in your home to avoid potential issues in the long run.



Here are some common problems in household water quality to keep in mind and how to remedy them.

1. Cloudy water

Once you notice that your water is becoming cloudy or murky, it may be due to suspended or dissolved solids or turbidity. Turbidity can be caused by disturbances on land, like storms, construction, or runoff, but it can also occur naturally.

The turbidity of the water essentially refers to the haziness or cloudiness due to the particles present. If the turbidity is high, the water holds sediments or particles that can bring about undesirable effects or even carry bacteria and heavy metals.



You can determine the turbidity by testing your cloudy water at home. This should be a priority to guarantee your household is safe.

Luckily, there are several ways to deal with cloudy water. An option worth considering is investing in a water filtration or softening system to deal with the cloudiness. Furthermore, this can help eliminate harmful microorganisms or contaminants.

2. Hard water

A household can end up with hard water regardless of the source - a private well or local water supply - because of different elements such as calcium, magnesium, and iron. Unfortunately, most homeowners fail to recognise the indications of hard water and overlook the potential damage it can cause in the long run.



Hard water can cause the buildup of limescale in the piping, diminishing overall efficiency that can even lead to lasting damage.

Hard water can affect the overall efficiency of water-based appliances, leading to a drop in performance and lifespan. Other issues that hard water can cause include spot marks on glass or silverware, dirty clothing and dryness of the skin and hair.

A method that you can do to treat hard water is by using a water softener. The water softener undergoes an 'ion exchange', which runs water through a softening appliance to eliminate magnesium and calcium from the water and replace them with sodium ions.

3. Foul odour and taste

Chlorine is one of the causes of the foul odour and tastes in your water, along with dissolved solids and organic compounds.

Chlorine is used as a disinfectant. It works by eliminating harmful bacteria in the water or the piping itself. Chlorine has its share of drawbacks, such as causing the water to have a strong odour with an undesirable taste. Similar to hard water, it can cause clothes to fade colours, dryness of hair and skin, and break down specific components in appliances.

When dealing with the foul odour and taste in your water, it's best to have it tested. A water filter can treat the water in most cases, ideally a reverse osmosis system. It can remove the bad taste and other possible contaminants from the water.

4. Rotten egg smell

A distinctive rotten egg smell from your water indicates high levels of hydrogen sulphide. It's a colourless and corrosive gas form, capable of damaging metal piping and plumbing fixtures that eventually progress into leaks.

An ideal approach to dealing with this issue is to hire the services of a professional since it requires specialised water treatment systems to eliminate hydrogen sulphide from the water. Generally, it involves an aeration system using activated carbon filters to allow hydrogen sulphide to dissipate.

5. Bacterial contamination

If your household water comes from a public water supply, it's likely free of contaminants, including bacteria. However, some homes that use a private well as a water source may be at risk for bacterial contamination, especially Escherichia coli (E. coli), which can be detrimental to health.

If the water test reveals the presence of bacteria in your water, it should undergo a disinfection method or chlorination. To do this, it's best to hire a professional to determine the contamination's source. Afterwards, consider investing in an ultraviolet (UV) filtration system that utilises UV lights to eliminate bacteria.

Final thoughts

Homeowners should prioritise keeping the household water supply clean and free of potentially harmful contaminants and microorganisms.

