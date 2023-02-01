The Area News

Labor and Greens parties have announced their intentions to run in the Murray, but haven't decided on candidates yet

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 1 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
Labor, Greens still deciding on Murray candidate

The NSW Labor party has confirmed that it intends to run a candidate for the Murray electorate in the upcoming state election.





