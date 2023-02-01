The Area News

Exies Diggers take on Exies Eagles in GDCA first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This weekend is almost a must-win game for Exies Diggers as they take on Exies Eagles in the battle for fourth place on the first-grade ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.