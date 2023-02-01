This weekend is almost a must-win game for Exies Diggers as they take on Exies Eagles in the battle for fourth place on the first-grade ladder.
Currently sitting nine points outside of the finals position, Diggers will be wanting to close that gap with a victory in the 40-over game at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday.
It has been a difficult season for the Diggers side, and the loss of Nick Doolin at the top of the order has compounded the problems.
Josh Lanham has been one of the few Diggers players who have been able to make an impact with the bat in recent weeks and will be one looked to for an impact this weekend.
Diggers captain Ash Verhagen also shows that he is not to be discounted with the bat, having saved his side from potential embarrassment against Hanwood with 46 runs.
It has been a bit of a hit-and-miss season for the Eagles, highlighted by their heavy defeat at the hands of Leagues last weekend.
Finding someone who is able to consistently find runs with the bat is going to be crucial if they are to stay inside the top four come finals time.
Meanwhile, in the 50-over game, it will be a top-of-the-table clash at Graham McGann Oval as Leagues Panthers take on Coro Cougars.
The Panthers batters have been in good form in recent weeks and will be looking to take the 10 points on offer, which would extend their lead at the top to 21 points.
Coro isn't to be discounted and showed they could match it with the Panthers, having lost their last match by only five runs.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
