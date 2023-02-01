Griffith's representative strength will be tested this weekend as they look to fight on two fronts with challenges in both the Hedditch and Creet Cup.
In the Creet Cup, Griffith will look to keep their strong record intact when they take on Lake Cargelligo at Graham McGann Oval, having seen off their last challengers without facing a ball when West Wyalong forfeited two weeks ago.
Hedditch Cup will see Griffith make the trip to Nixon Park to try and end Temora's eight-game unbeaten run in the competition, which stretches back to the last time Griffith held the Cup.
Jimmy Binks, who has captained the past few successful challenges in Creet, will be stepping up to lead the Hedditch Cup side but feels he is leaving the Creet Cup in safe hands.
"We haven't got any really inexperienced first graders in that side in my eyes," he said.
"It just whether they can go the distance against Lake, who is going to be pretty competitive. They will be pretty keen to come over as they always are and try and take the Cup off us."
The task facing Binks won't be an easy one, but some lessons learned from the last encounter with Temora have the Griffith captain knowing how his side can get on top.
"It's going to come down to whether we can bowl well," he said.
"Judging on the last time we played them, they have four or five key wickets that we are going to have to take without too much damage being done. If we can take them, that will leave it up to us as to whether we can win or lose.
"They have a couple of blokes there who can bat us out of the game, it is as simple as that. Their bowling is handy, but I consider their big threat to be their batting."
The batting depth is something that Griffith will be hoping to match it with Temora, with Binks hoping some strong performers can carry their runs into the representative arena.
"Connor Matheson is in really good form, and we bat virtually all of the way down the list, which is a massive thing," he said.
"It's just whether everyone can sort of handle it. If we are in the field for 55 overs, as we could well be it becomes a difficult task to chase down whatever they do set.
"That is where a bit more high-level representative experience comes in, and both Connor and Reece Matheson are very good to have there."
Connor Matheson is coming into the weekend, having hit his second fifty of the season against Exies Eagles last weekend and has shown his skill with the bat in the Creet Cup this season already.
The clash between Temora and Griffith will get underway at 10am, while Creet Cup will start at 10.30am.
