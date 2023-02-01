The Area News

The first COG meeting for 2023 has been announced, focusing on Yenda

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
February 1 2023 - 2:00pm
Agenda for first 2023 COG released

The first COG meeting of 2023 will be held in Yenda on February 7, calling for Yenda residents to have their say on the issues most important to them.

Local News

