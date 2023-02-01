Agenda for first 2023 COG released

The first COG meeting of 2023 will be held in Yenda on February 7, calling for Yenda residents to have their say on the issues most important to them.
With a week to go, Griffith City Council has put out the agenda, with a few items from themselves and questions from the community hoped to be answered.
Griffith's branch of Soroptimists International have taken the opportunity to search for ideas and new projects, all aimed at empowering women in the region.
Council has responded by noting the Safer Cities Program with 10 million dollars in funding to make communities safer for women.
Meanwhile, some residents have noted a lack of seating in Willow and City Park and have asked council whether more seating can be implemented in the parks and the Kooyoo Street plaza. Council has promised that seating will be included in the budget but it will have to compete with other infrastructure needs.
Finally, the Griffith Croquet Club has asked council for further support and information on their space near the Visitor's Centre - the lease of which is set to expire in March with no updates as yet.
On Griffith City Council's part, updates are expected on the Yenda Oval Kiosk grant application as well as the Hanwood Sports Complex upgrades.
The COG meeting will be held at 7pm on February 7 at Griffith Regional Sports Centre.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
