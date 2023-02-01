Darren Bailey's first competitive game in charge of Yoogali SC will see the side hit the road for their opening round of qualifying for the Australia Cup.
After the round three draw was completed on Wednesday afternoon, the Griffith-based side has drawn a trip to Canberra State League side Yarabi FC.
Should the Yoogali side taste success on the road, they would then return home to take on winner of the Battle of the Universities as ANU FC take on UC Stars.
It will mark Yoogali's return to the competition, having sat out the Australia Cup last season after making it to the semi-finals in 2021 when they fell to a late goal from Tigers FC.
Should Yoogali SC win both of their games, the draw could be favourable with four of the Canberra NPL sides playing each other.
Meanwhile, arch-rivals Wagga City Wanderers secured passage straight into the fourth round after a bye in round three and will take on Monaro Panthers at home in round four.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
