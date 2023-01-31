The return of the Blood, Sweat and Beers festival is good news for brewers in the Riverina and far beyond the region, as well as tasters looking for something to do over Easter.
The festival hopes to be a celebration of independent craft beer and brewing, featuring a homebrew competition as well as entertainment and food for all those who want to come along and enjoy some of the finest craft beers.
It's run by Adam Gaffey and Megan Tai, who own and operate Grainmother Brewing Supplies.
Mr Gaffey said he was looking forward to getting the festival going, and encouraged up-and-coming brewers to enter the homebrew competition.
"We're excited to get it under way," he said.
While the highlight will certainly be the homebrew competition and stalls from both local craft brewers and those from as far as Victoria and South Australia, there's plenty on offer for all.
The 2023 festival will include barbecue from a wide array of regions, along with vegetarian options and Vietnamese food for those who want something a little lighter.
For the kids, there'll be face painting and a jumping castle along with a workshop from Tambourine Art Studio.
Ms Tai said that this year would be bigger and better than the last, taking some lessons from 2022
"Last year was great. Prizes were huge, tickets sold out, people are still talking about it," she said.
"There was a concern about accessibility, we had fences across the grass so this year we're incorporating that and making sure that there's a good path for everyone."
Those under 18 can enter for free, but tickets for adults will run you $59 - including four tasting tokens eligible for a drink from brewers stalls. To enter the homebrew competition, a $10 entry fee applies.
Ms Tai said the tasting-tokens system was hoped to help spread demand out across different brewers and keep any from getting too overwhelmed.
The festival will go from 12 to 7.30pm on April 8. Ms Tai added that they were still on the lookout for sponsors, with information and options available by contacting megan@grainmother.com.
Tickets and more information on the Blood, Sweat and Beers Festival is available at bloodsweatbeers.com.au.
