The Area News
What's on

Blood, Sweat and Beers festival is returning for 2023 after a stellar response to last year's debut

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 1 2023 - 3:40pm, first published January 31 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rikki Kasuba, Adam Gaffey and Megan Tai - organisers of the Blood, Sweat and Beers festival. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The return of the Blood, Sweat and Beers festival is good news for brewers in the Riverina and far beyond the region, as well as tasters looking for something to do over Easter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.