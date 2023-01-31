A MAN who allegedly had a prohibited gun at his home in Leeton has been arrested and charged following a break-in at a jewellery store last month.
The Pine Avenue business was allegedly broken into around 4.15am on December 5 where several pieces of jewellery was stolen.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers started looking into the matter, with their investigations leading to the execution of a search warrant at a home in Golf Club Drive in Leeton on Friday, January 27 at 7.30am.
During the search, police said they located and seized cannabis, cannabis seeds, a shortened .22 calibre rifle and ammunition, as well as items consistent with the alleged break in.
A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to the Leeton Police Station where he was charged with possess prohibited drug, cultivate prohibited plant, goods in custody suspected of being stolen, possess prohibited firearm and possess restricted substance (steroids).
The man will face Griffith Local Court at a later date.
