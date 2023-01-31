The Area News

Murrumbidgee Proactive Crime Team and Leeton police arrested and charged a man on January 27

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 1 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This prohibited firearm was allegedly found at the Leeton property in Golf Club Drive. Photo by NSW Police

A MAN who allegedly had a prohibited gun at his home in Leeton has been arrested and charged following a break-in at a jewellery store last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.