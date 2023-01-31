The Area News

Multicultural Council of Griffith is on the move to the Yambil Hub

By Carmel La Rocca
Updated February 1 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 10:00am
LOCAL LEADER: Multicultural Council on the move again

The Multicultural Council of Griffith would like to advise that the office has moved to the Hub at 16 Yambil Street. The association is thrilled to move to a more accessible place for the community to easier access.

