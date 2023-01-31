LOCAL LEADER: Multicultural Council on the move again

The Multicultural Council of Griffith would like to advise that the office has moved to the Hub at 16 Yambil Street. The association is thrilled to move to a more accessible place for the community to easier access.
The monthly meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of each month and everyone is welcome to attend and contribute.
The Multicultural Council is a non-for-profit association helping connect people, organisations and services for better communication, exchanging of ideas and helping the local communities. You are encouraged to become a member, join the committee, connect with people, be a volunteer and share your ideas to help the community.
Feel free to drop by and talk to the volunteer or leave a message and the Multicultural Council will contact you. Hope to see you there.
The Griffith Base Hospital re-development is steadily progressing. There is a great opportunity for artists in our community to be part of the new artwork for the hospital.
This includes artists from the local Multicultural and Aboriginal communities. An expression of interest can be submitted until February 27.
For more information contact Vic at The Cad Factory on 0409 543 952 or email vic@cadfactory.com.au, or contact the Multicultural Council for details. Artists living within our community will be prioritised because of the connection they have with our area. Head over to our facebook page for details.
It is of concern that people from our community are falling prey to poor visa advice from people who may not understand the consequences of applying for a visa that does not suit your situation. It is important to be aware and to seek good and professional advice before applying for a visa.
