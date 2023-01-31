Coleambally has maintained their gap at the top following a 70-run victory over Hanwood in GDCA second grade.
The Nomads won the toss and elected to bat, and while they lost Chris Ianneli (4) early, Jack Weymouth-Smith (51) led the way at the top of the order.
While tight bowling from Luke DeMamiel (3/28) limited some of the run-scoring, Jacob Breed (21), captain Shawn Iddles (26) and Rohan Lacey (20*) helped the Nomads reach 151 at the end of their 35 overs.
Micheal Crosato (18) and Trevor Cowie (7) made a decent start at the top of the order, but the bowling of Iddles (3/11) and Iannelli (2/25) swung the momentum in favour of Coleambally.
Kris Hicken (10) and Gulfam Ahmad (16) tried to fight back for the Wanderers but once they departed, so did Hanwood's chances as they were bowled out for 81.
Meanwhile, Exies Eagles are still hot on their heels after they took a 47-run win over Leagues.
Peter Davis (35) and Don Jayasuriya (16) made starts at the top of the order before Liam Warren (5/25) tried to give the Panthers the upper hand.
Gavin Wood (29) and Glenn Hayllar (11) were the only other Eagles to get a start, as they were eventually bowled out for 118.
In response, the Panthers weren't able to get a foothold with their batting.
Only Khizer Ehsan (10) and Raj Singh (19) were able to break into double digits as Parwinder Singh (4/11), and Ibraheem Ali (4/18) did the damage with the ball as the Panthers were bowled out for 70.
The Leagues defeat means Diggers have closed the gap to fourth after they defeated Coro by 12 runs.
Mark Favell (19) was the only Diggers batter to make a start at the top of the order as they fell to 6/57.
Craig Lugton (41) and Daniel Dossetor (43) provided the resistance needed as Diggers were bowled out for 147.
It was a contrast for the Cougars as Cooper Rand (17), Bohdy Martyn (41), and Nick Witherspoon (26) got starts, but the Cougars ran out of overs as they completed their 40 on 8/135.
Mark Brown (2/18), Craig Lugton (2/31) and Alex Horton (2/14) picked up two wickets each for Diggers.
